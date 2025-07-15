Building a thriving film industry
This week’s announcement from Screen Scotland marks a major step forward, with the launch of Talent Builder which represents the most ambitious investment in homegrown film talent in a generation. Through six new programmes, Screen Scotland is doubling its support for emerging writers, directors and producers working towards their first feature film.
The initiative includes support for high-value short films, new opportunities for early-stage filmmakers, and community-based projects designed to reach people from under-represented backgrounds. Delivered by experienced organisations across Scotland, Talent Builder offers a structured pathway to ensure talent is identified, nurtured and supported at every stage. Alongside established programmes such as GMAC’s Little Pictures, these initiatives will provide vital hands-on experience, editorial support and financial backing for creatives right across the country.
Scotland has a proud cinematic tradition. Filmmakers like Lynne Ramsay, Bill Forsyth, Bill Douglas and, more recently, Charlotte Wells have shown that Scottish voices resonate far beyond our borders. Programmes like Talent Builder help ensure the next generation of filmmakers have the opportunity to follow in their footsteps. As we invest in the skills, stories and ambition of people from all backgrounds, we are building the foundations for a thriving, inclusive and internationally recognised film industry – one that reflects modern Scotland and inspires future audiences at home and abroad.
Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary