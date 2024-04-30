​Building bridges with the Faroe Islands - Angus Robertson

The Faroe Islands flag

It was the first time such an event has been held in Scotland which, as Deputy Prime Minister Hoydal said, is surprising given we are closest northern neighbours.

The 18 Faroese islands are situated in the North Atlantic, between Scotland and Iceland and is a beautiful archipelago hosting a unique natural environment.

The Faroe Islands are self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but they possess their own language and government. The Faroese flag is a significant emblem of their unique national identity.

Indeed, when Denmark was occupied by the Nazis during WWII, Britain was in control of the Faroe Islands. To ensure that Faroese ships were not mistaken for the enemy, the national flag, or 'Merkið' was used to identify friendly Faroese vessels. Designed by Faroese students in 1919, the flag had not been recognised until it was officially raised on a Faroese vessel on April 25 1940 as it sailed into Aberdeen.

We have much to learn from one another, particularly regarding how remote islands can connect to each other – the Faroes are known for their impressive network of underwater tunnels.

I echo the words of Deputy Prime Minister Hoydal – I hope Scotland and the Faroes can continue to build metaphorical bridges together, too.