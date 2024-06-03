Building more homes is the only real answer - Iain Whyte

New homes are needed to solve the housing emergency

Edinburgh City Council’s attitude to sending the homeless out of the city because Taylor Swift is coming seems to be to get the media team to “shake it off”.

The Labour housing convener glibly says this is all part of the “housing emergency” she declared and will only happen occasionally in tourist hotel accommodation. I’m not so sure.

Most of the homeless “hotel” accommodation isn’t available to tourists but is small independent former hotels or guest houses run by a few companies who have cornered a market the council created.

About half of these companies have been formally contracted to the council on long term rates. It is extortionate for unsuitable accommodation, but it guarantees the rooms stay available. Others are under what the council calls “contract waivers” and these are far less secure. They are even poorer value for the council taxpayer and can be cancelled in favour of higher paying guests anytime there is a short-term tourist boom like Taylor Swift.

The result is we are paying many millions enriching a few owners while putting some of our most vulnerable citizens in unsuitable accommodation – sometimes for years. If we must do this, it should at least be on a proper contract with decent standards.

Of course, the council can solve part of the problem by getting its own house in order. There are currently 1220 empty council houses. This almost matches the numbers of homeless households in unsuitable temporary accommodation at approximately 1300. It is slowly improving but not fast enough.

The housing “emergency” is really a chronic problem and the answer as we Edinburgh Conservatives have been saying is to build far more housing across all tenures. I am glad that even the Scottish Lib Dem leader joined us in this call last week. But, like other Scottish Party leaders, he needs to tell his colleagues on the council.

The same councillors who most publicly complain about homelessness also support hugely restrictive planning policies that mean there is far too little land to build on. This fails the homeless and young aspirant homeowners alike.