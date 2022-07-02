The Wee Hub, seen shortly before its launch, is a community base for a variety of arts, drama and sports organisations (Picture: Living Memory Association)

It sits in the old Debenhams building and provides a cosy home to an array of community-led organisations.

Developed by the Living Memory Association, who you may have seen in Ocean Terminal too, it is an absolute gem of an idea and such a wonderful space.

The old Debenhams floors were starting to look like a sorry sight until lots of community groups took up residence there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The space has a race track and bikes for kids, art, reading, information, photos and everything in between. We also love to admire the ‘pianodrome’ sculptures which are out of this world!

The Wee Hub was officially launched on June 19 and what a day it was! Fun, dancing, singing and more. How lovely to see such important community groups all get the recognition and support they deserve!

Leith has always had a fantastic vibe but the closure of Debenhams created an empty feeling in Ocean Terminal.

Not anymore, the place is buzzing! Kids love it, adults love it and you'd be absolutely mad to visit Ocean Terminal and not go in to say hello.