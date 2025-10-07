Calton Hill work welcomed

Significant parts of the surface of Calton Hill have been eroded away by a dry summer (Picture: Local Democracy Reporting service)

I welcome the decision by Edinburgh City Council to explore support for the maintenance of Calton Hill. Recent reports show that councillors agreed a motion to task officers with working with the Calton Hill Conservation Trust to address erosion on the hill.

The Trust has declared an erosion emergency following a dry summer and loss of topsoil, particularly in front of the National Monument. A joint project earlier this year restored 120m² of barren ground through collaboration between park rangers, the Trust and volunteer contractors, using funding from a university micro-grant and council in-kind support.

Readers will have seen how the grass in front of the Monument is trampled to non-existence, a visible symptom of decline. The issue includes overcut mowing, heavy footfall and dry weather stressing the turf. The motion asks officers to engage stakeholders in forming a Calton Hill Management and Development Plan under the Thriving Green Spaces 2050 framework. It will examine how mowing regimes, phased resting and re-seeding can form a sustainable pattern of maintenance.

I congratulate the campaigners from Calton Hill Conservation Trust for their persistence and constructive engagement. Their work has brought urgency to this conversation. If the council follows through, we can expect durable protection for one of Edinburgh’s landmarks.

Calton Hill is recognised internationally for its monuments and as part of the city’s World Heritage Site. It attracts residents and visitors each year, contributing to Edinburgh’s cultural and tourism economy. Maintaining its landscape is a matter of civic pride and environmental responsibility. Careful restoration and planning will help ensure that future generations can enjoy Calton Hill as a welcoming and well-tended public space.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary