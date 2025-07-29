Camera Obscura snaps up another accolade

Guide Mathew in the Mirror Maze at Camera Obscura World of Illusions in Edinburgh

Camera Obscura and World of Illusions has received a major international accolade, having been named among the top ten tourist attractions in the UK by Tripadvisor.

The recognition is based on consistently high visitor reviews, with more than 11,000 five-star ratings from people who have come from around the world to experience its unique combination of interactive exhibits and heritage setting at the top of the Royal Mile.

From its rooftop terrace, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city but not before exploring the weird and wonderful sights within, including over 100 interactive illusion exhibits and a demonstration of the 172-year-old Camera Obscura.

As MSP for Edinburgh Central, I am proud that the capital is home to so many world-class visitor experiences. With the summer festivals now underway, we once again welcome thousands of performers and audiences to venues across the city, with the resulting benefit for the wider tourism and hospitality sector. Camera Obscura’s award highlights the quality and innovation that underpin our city’s success as a global cultural destination.

These strengths of Scotland’s tourism offer spans not only its entire geography but the depths of time. Indeed, as far north as Shetland, visitors can explore archaeological sites dating back more than 5000 years – beyond the age of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

From rural craft centres and galleries to museums, gardens, historic sites and family attractions, tourism is one of Scotland’s greatest strengths. Whether a local or a visitor to Scotland this summer, throw yourself into what we have to offer – you are in for a touristic treat.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary