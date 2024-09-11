Cameras helping us to tackle crime together in city - Neill Whiteside

Chief Inspector Neill Whiteside, Ash Reagan and Chief Inspector Brian McAleese launch the campaign.

​​The summer period was incredibly busy and local officers worked tirelessly to respond to concerns, attend incidents, support those in need and keep the South West of Edinburgh a safe area to live, visit and work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently, residents and elected members have raised concerns to their local policing teams in the South West about drug users entering common stairs in the Gorgie and Dalry areas to take illegal substance. We have listened to these concerns, conducted inquiries within the region and officers have undertaken a joint initiative to focus on the security of common stairs in that area.

Police Scotland, The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, City of Edinburgh Council, and local housing associations will be working together to raise awareness of the issue of common stair drug-using and offer advice to residents within these areas as to how this matter can be deterred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last few weeks, we have carried out a survey of common stairs to identify weaknesses in security and passed this information onto relevant partners, who are in the process of making repairs and upgrades to stairs that are owned or partially owned by their organisations.

The fire service also carried out assessments to reduce the risk of fires. Police engaged with residents to offer security advice and reassurance. This has resulted in a significant reduction is reports to police regarding the issue, however it remains an ongoing commitment for community officers.

This initiative forms part of our wider response to antisocial behaviour offences taking place within the South West of Edinburgh. Our officers have been focusing uniform and plain clothes patrols within ‘hotspot’ areas and working alongside partners to prevent the causes.

Our focus during this quarter has been in the Saughton Park and Currie areas. Officers have been carrying out uniform and plain clothes patrols in Saughton Park following reports of youth disorder. We’ve been supported by the City of Edinburgh Council CCTV department and schools in the area to identify those responsible for recent offences and conducted intervention and education activities to improve their behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have also hosted a number of ‘Coffee with a Cop’ sessions in the café at Saughton Park. This provides a police presence and offers the local community the opportunity to come along and speak directly to local community officers about any issues concerning them. These sessions have been very beneficial, with positive feedback from the community.

Having identified five antisocial behaviour hotspots that are not currently covered by CCTV, funding has been secured from the council and cameras will be installed within these regions in the coming weeks.

In order to ensure that we maintain a joined-up approach to resolving community issues for the South West, we will soon be taking elected members, including local councillors, MSPs and MPs, out for a police ride-along. This will allow decision makers to spend a shift with operational response officers and attend a variety of calls from the public.

I believe this will allow us to produce new ways to collaborate and solve problems arising within our communities, as well as allowing the elected members to get an up-close and personal view of the realities and challenges of policing in Edinburgh.

Chief Inspector Neill Whiteside

Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh