Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day

From the hugely successful Jazz and Blues Festival last month to the Fringe, Art, Film, Book, Tattoo and International festivals throughout August, we’re truly spoiled for choice in the culture capital of the world.

We shouldn’t forget just how important our tourist industry is to our city, generating £2.7 billion of visitor spend each year and creating and sustaining 30,000 jobs. The festivals alone support over 7000 FTE jobs, contributing £407m to our local economy.

We do acknowledge, of course, that there is another side to this – for all the buzz we enjoy in August, it is also extremely busy. And we’re fully aware of our responsibility to find the right balance between the needs of our residents and visitors.

I was delighted, then, that following our long campaign to introduce a visitor levy, we’re now able work with the tourist industry and other partners to develop our plans, with a view to introducing a levy by early summer 2026.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs until August 24 with this year’s show, Journeys

This presents a major opportunity for us, generating millions of pounds in additional revenue to sustain and develop the city – and to support and enhance our world class festivals.

Pay dispute

Readers will have seen coverage of the potential for our trade unions to take strike action from 14–22 August.

I’m disappointed that negotiations between Scottish Government, COSLA and the unions have so far failed to resolve this national dispute. While acknowledging that talks are ongoing, including last week’s meeting with the Cabinet Secretary, urgent progress needs to be made if we are to prevent significant disruption here in Edinburgh – and across Scotland.

For the latest advice, guidance and updates, please visit the council’s website.

Time for Change

Like many residents I am pleased to see the end of a Tory Government in the UK. I’m excited and proud to have three new Labour MPst serving our city: Tracey Gilbert in Edinburgh Northern and Leith, Chris Murray for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh and, of course, my great colleague Cllr Scott Arthur, now MP for South West Edinburgh.

I look forward to working with them and my colleague Ian Murray MP, now Secretary of State for Scotland, to help deliver change across our city, our communities and the whole of the UK.