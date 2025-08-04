Can only hope Berwick Bank wind turbines strike the right balance

Bass Rock's gannet population could be put at risk by the Berwick Bank wind farm (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

I am sure it is no coincidence that the Scottish Government waited until Donald Trump was safely back in the White House following his long weekend in Scotland before announcing it had approved the Berwick Bank project, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms, which will be situated 23 miles off the east coast.

The US President is a very vocal critic of wind turbines. During his recent visit he said: “You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, and if they’re stuck in the ocean, ruining your oceans. Stop the windmills.”

Stop the windmills could well become the campaign slogan for the charity RSPB Scotland, whose director Anne McCall described the decision to approve 307 turbines near the seabird colonies at St Abbs and the Bass Rock as a “very dark day for seabirds”. She fears that the windfarm could “catapult some of Scotland’s most-loved seabird species towards extinction”.

I understand the charity’s concerns. Wind turbines may be a source of “clean” energy, but they do have their drawbacks, especially on such a large scale. There is ample evidence to show that they can pose a risk to wildlife, including seabirds, and while one or two windmills can look graceful, a group of more than 300 is bound to spoil the east coast skyline.

But we need clean energy. Climate change is a real and present danger, and wind turbines offer an affordable, renewable source of energy which will help lower our carbon emissions. They may even help reduce our reliance on the volatile global energy markets. We are still suffering from the effect on energy prices after Russia, a major energy exporter, invaded Ukraine in 2022. The price of gas, which most of us use to heat our homes, went through the roof. And we can’t underestimate the economic benefit of large-scale wind farms. They create jobs, helping to stimulate the economy, which needs every boost it can get.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who announced the Berwick Bank project, said the challenge was balancing the “needs of people and nature.” I only hope that on this scheme the right balance has been struck.