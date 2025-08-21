Can you trust a five-star review? I’ve lost the Fringe knack - Fiona Duff

Narin Oz lived in a tent. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

I’ve been out and about a bit, seen several shows at the Fringe, as well as Make It Happen at the International Festival. To be honest I am not sure if there are that many to recommend – I must have lost my knack for choosing acts.

I mean there are some that are getting five-star reviews, which I have booked to see and then come away very underwhelmed.

I suppose that is the thing. You need to find a reviewer with whom you share the same sense of humour or appreciation because, as humans, we do find different things funny or interesting. I just need to find that person.

Apart from anything, for most of the time it’s not just a fiver for a ticket so no problem if there is an hour of your life that has gone by without a glimmer of a smile.

I know that it is expensive to come to Edinburgh and put on a show, and so many go away without a bean to their name.

I read about one girl who was staying in a tent (she must be very glad that the weather has been fairly clement apart from the storm on 4 August).

And I heard about some sleeping in cars in order to be able to afford a month in Scotland’s capital.

Last weekend I had 10 people staying at my gaff as my grown up children return with friends whom they have introduced to the Fringe.

Luckily they do seem to spend most of their time away from the kitchen table, packing in as many shows as possible over three or four days. Sometimes I accompany them - sometimes I stay at home and have a cup of tea relishing the peace.

That’s the thing about living here, there is a stampede of visitors, which is lovely, and so the washing machine is going all the time as clean sheets are constantly required.

Anyway, my main recommendations is that if you are going to a show give yourself at least 10 minutes extra time to walk to the venue.

The streets are packed and thank goodness that jay-walking isn’t an offence in the UK otherwise I would be in hock for a lot of money.

Smile at those handing out flyers as it must be a god-forsaken job, but do take a couple as they are handy as fans.