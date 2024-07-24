Can’t blame parents and pupils for strike threat amid rise in violence - Steve Cardownie

Some parents have warned that they are prepared to take their children out of school unless there is urgent action to protect them from the surge in classroom violence

The two-page spread in Monday’s edition of the Evening News covering the horrendous level of bullying in our schools and its effects on its victims made for harrowing reading.

Some time ago I devoted my column to this subject and hoped that the Scottish Government and our local authorities would recognise just how serious the problem was and do something about it, but it seems that nothing much has changed, and our elected representatives must shoulder much of the blame for that.

That some parents have warned that they are prepared to take their children out of school unless there is urgent action to protect them from the surge in classroom violence is surely a wake-up call – although it beggars belief that such a call should be necessary,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents reported that their children had been threatened with knives, that they were fearing for their lives, and had been traumatised to the point of wetting their beds.

Although such behaviour is not confined to Edinburgh and the Lothians, our elected representatives, whether they be in the Scottish Parliament or the four local authorities, are duty bound to get off their backsides and ensure that appropriate action is taken.

What are they waiting for? No amount of hand-wringing will let them off the hook should we witness a tragic incident where a pupil is seriously injured or worse.

Access to an education is a fundamental right for all and this is being denied to many of our school pupils because of the actions of a minority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent wrote that: “I have a heartbroken (daughter) who is scared to leave the house. Her education is basically zero.” This can and, in some cases will, have a lifelong impact on the individual, affecting their career prospects and their quality of life.

All schools have an “anti-bullying” policy but in the words of one parent – “I have seen the school bullying policy, and the school are not adhering to it and as a result we are having to live this nightmare”.

If this is the case and there is evidence that some schools are failing to protect our children then the teaching staff responsible should be brought to book and if they continue to turn a blind eye, should be shown the door.

This matter is far too serious to be taken lightly. Pupils should look forward to going to school and not fearing for their safety whenever they approach the school gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am aware that teachers are not exempt from such unacceptable behaviour and have also been subjected to frequent attacks and abuse which has led the teaching unions to raise the issue with MSPs and councillors.

I am not denying that many teachers are trying their best to deal with the problem, but the fact that the problem exists to the extent that it does aptly demonstrates that there have been serious failings throughout the system.