- Capital Cops

Local Edinburgh residents welcome the responsible use of our fantastic green spaces and amenities. However, disappointingly, these areas can experience incidences of antisocial behaviour and even disorder, particularly during periods of good weather, where excessive drinking has been a contributory factor.

You may be aware of some issues within the Meadows area during the Easter weekend, and I raise it here, for a number of reasons.

First to provide reassurance, that it was obvious that a small group of individuals attended with the express purpose of causing disorder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second, being acutely aware of the negative impact on local communities, South East s Community Improvement Partnership, developed a comprehensive action plan, calling on expertise and resource from across a range of Police, voluntary organisations, and City of Edinburgh Council functions. This multi-agency response was then utilised successfully over a number of subsequent weekends.

Third, I wish to highlight the success of our dedicated investigation team, formed to specifically target those responsible for the pockets of disorder that weekend, and I am delighted to report, that 14 of 17 key individual have been traced, arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal and suffice to say efforts will continue to hold the remainder to account. Please continue to use these spaces respectfully.

While Edinburgh is a safe city, we are never complacent in respect of violence or anti-social behaviour in any of its forms, and as the night-time economy gradually returns, officers are once again providing a high visibility policing presence within the city centre during weekend periods, providing reassurance to our local communities, preventing issues and robustly dealing with incidents, should they occur.

Keeping with prevention, we have started to see a rise in thefts from vehicles, homes, sheds and businesses, and as a recurring theme, these are often opportunistic in nature, with thieves capitalising on a door or window being left unlocked. Items of choice include, purses, handbags, laptops and bikes.

Police Scotland's website www.scotland.police.uk provides lots of great security advice, so please give it a visit.

Road safety matters remain an area of focus, and with Police Scotland's Summer Drink/ Drug Drive Campaign having started on Monday please follow us on our social media channels for information and updates.

I want to thank you for your ongoing support and ask that you continue to contact us to report suspected criminality and relevant concerns. Information can also be passed to local officers, 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and as ever, we will continue to post policing updates via @EdinPolSE Twitter account. If you haven't already done so, please follow us to receive regular information on what's happening in your local area.