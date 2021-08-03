Capital's summer music festivals could unlock vaccines for the young - Angus Robertson

Doing so in future—as part of the ‘new normal’ emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic—will require all those who run such events to maintain and create an expansive set of safeguards to minimise risk of transmission. Having been in extensive dialogue with organisations in the events and festival sector, I have been hugely encouraged to see them engage fully in efforts to do so.One such events company I spoke to last week, FLY Events, is a prime example of this. FLY is Scotland’s largest youth music brand which, in normal times, runs events for over 75,000 people, with an average age of 22.