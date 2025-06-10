Caring for Scotland’s carers - Angus Robertson

Carer figures.

In Carers Week, the vital role unpaid carers play in supporting families, friends and communities is recognised.

An estimated 800,000 people in Scotland provide unpaid care to a loved one due to illness, disability, mental health conditions or age. The Scottish Government has put a range of targeted support in place to help them.

Through Social Security Scotland, unpaid carers can access three direct payments. The Carer Support Payment helps those caring for someone for more than 35 hours a week. Young Carer Grant provides a yearly payment to carers aged 16-18. And the Carer’s Allowance Supplement is an extra financial boost unique to Scotland, paid twice a year.

This June, approximately 90,000 unpaid carers will receive the Carer’s Allowance Supplement, worth £293.50. To be eligible, individuals must have been in receipt of Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on 14 April 2025. Payments will be made automatically between 18 and 19 June, and eligible carers will receive a confirmation letter beforehand. No application is required.

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement was the first benefit introduced by Social Security Scotland in 2018. It continues to offer financial recognition and relief to unpaid carers, particularly important during a time when many face increasing living costs.

In addition to financial support, unpaid carers can find further resources on wellbeing, respite and rights through platforms like mygov.scot/carers and via the Coalition of Carers in Scotland, which works to ensure carers’ voices are central to policy and service development.