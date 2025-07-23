Carney shows our leaders how to handle Trump - Alex Cole-Hamilton

US President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6

As Donald Trump descends on Scotland this week, there will be an understandable clamour for politicians to boycott opportunities to meet him and for the citizenry to protest against him. I understand that impulse, I travelled across the Atlantic in October to help Kamala Harris try to defeat him.

But here’s the deal: like him or loathe him, Scotland and the UK export billions of pounds worth of good to the US and without American arms, the prospects for Ukraine look grim.

Donald Trump holds plenty of cards right now and it’s just not serious politics to think that shutting him out in the cold and refusing to speak to him will do any good whatsoever. To my mind, our political leaders should look to the approach taken by new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as to how we deal with President Trump.

Days after the Scottish Parliament broke up for the summer, I took my family to visit my sister in Vancouver. She has a house on the water, a ferry ride away from the city and, bathed in the sunshine of the Pacific North West, we swam in the sea, went paddleboarding every day and watched on as black bears devoured the cherry trees in her garden. It was a terrific break, but one thing I noticed about my visit this time was the proliferation of Canadian flags. They’re everywhere.

There was a time when the Canadian flag had been a symbol for the alt-right political wing of Canadian politics. During Covid times, truck drivers and anti-vaxxers would descend on Ottawa to protest against the Liberal government. Well now the maple-leaf has been reclaimed by the normal people of Canada and is proudly displayed on cars and shops in defiance of the belligerence of their southern neighbour.

American products have been stripped from Canadian supermarket shelves and companies are both quick and proud to demonstrate their Canadian heritage. In large part it’s a response to the trade hostility and the tariffs imposed on them by Trump, but a more sinister apprehension also lies beneath the surface of Canadian sentiment.

Readers will be aware of the provocative talk by Trump of his desire to make Canada the 51st state of the US. Well in Canada, I was surprised at just how seriously people had taken this. Some people there really thought that there was a solid chance of American military invasion and had started making plans, gathering emergency supplies and even starting to think about what a resistance movement would look like.

Canada’s new Liberal Prime Minister, Mark Carney offers the rest of the right-thinking leaders of the world a masterclass in how to handle the Orange One. Against all this, he calmly dismantled the lunacy of Trump's assertions and he did so on camera and in the White House.

When Trump started with the 51st state schtick, Carney calmly said “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We're sitting in one right now, Buckingham Palace that you visited, as well. And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it's not for sale, it won't be for sale, ever.”

It was an elegant piece of diplomacy. One which both the Prime Minister and the First Minister would do well to well to emulate.

And we should not forgot that the Scotland has cards to play too. Trump has ancestral and business ties to Scotland. He admires our Royal family. Britain and America have long shared vital intelligence.

As distasteful as it may be, we need to keep Trump on side, for Ukraine, for our trade prospects, but we need not and should never kowtow to him.