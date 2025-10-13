Catch me wandering around, iPhone in hand searching for stray nipples

Street Nipples will be visible at 15 locations around Edinburgh during October until the so-called clean graffiti gradually fades away

I have yet to come across one of Edinburgh’s Street Nipples. The eye-catching graffiti is stencilled across 15 sites, each bearing the legend: “If you don’t look for it, you could miss it. Early detection is key.”

The pavement campaign is a clever idea by the charity Breast Cancer UK to draw attention to the disease which will affect one in seven women in their lifetime. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the charity is on a mission to drive these numbers down, as studies show that at least 30 per cent of cases could be prevented.

The charity’s website offers lots of advice on how to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer, from cutting down on alcohol to stopping the use of endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in the home. To be honest, I had never heard of EDCs until I read the charity’s guide to prevention, but apparently they can be found in some cosmetics, household cleaners and medicines such as HRT and the contraceptive pill. The chemicals can interfere with our hormones, triggering a tumour. Even toothpaste is a risk, if it contains triclosan.

I am too old and too lazy to start monitoring my deodorant and hand cream for harmful chemicals, and I enjoy my red wine too much to give it up, but I am happy to check my breasts regularly for any worrying signs such as lumps, changes in skin texture or the look and shape of my nipples. Men should check too, because even though the disease largely affects women, more than 400 men are diagnosed with it each year.

But perhaps the most effective early detection is breast screening. I recently endured a check-up, and while I found the process to be both painful and a tad humiliating, it was nothing compared to treatment for breast cancer. And it works. Breast screening detected the early stages of cancer in a friend of mine recently. She had no outward signs of the disease, but the machine picked up Stage 1 cells. She has just gone through a round of radiotherapy, and while she is tired, she will likely be as right as rain.

So ladies of certain age (between 50 and 70), you will be routinely offered a mammogram every three years. Don’t ignore the invitation. Just grit your teeth and head on down to your nearest clinic. Yes, it is embarrassing to have your boobs squashed into a machine by a stranger. Yes, it can be painful when the device slams down on your breast to take an image. I have even had my breasts checked in a truck parked in a large supermarket. But nothing you endure during a 15-minute mammogram compares to a double mastectomy, or worse.

Meanwhile, I am determined to find one of the city’s elusive Street Nipples. Apparently if I find one and post a snap of it on social media using the hashtag #StreetNipples and tag @breastcanceruk, I will be entered into a prize draw. So if you spot me wandering around the city centre, iPhone in hand searching for stray nipples, I haven’t lost my mind, I am just hoping to win a raffle prize.