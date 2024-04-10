Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in peace and security - Foysol Choudhury

Women pose for a picture at Central Park (Hulhumalé) illuminated with decorations ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Male in the Maldives on Monday. (Photo by Mohamed Afrah/Getty Images)

Following this month of reflection, fasting and charity, Eid is celebrated with friends and family, involving prayers, the preparation of special food and the giving of gifts.

I am proud to live in such a multi-cultural and multi-faith city where we can share in and help celebrate each other’s blessed celebrations. As faith groups have gathered previously – and soon again will gather – at the Scottish Parliament to celebrate Eid, we also have a proud tradition of marking each other’s festivals, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Diwali and many more.

Edinburgh should be a place of inclusivity, equality and tolerance for all. We must uplift each other, find strength in diversity, and speak out against hate. Marking each others festivals can help to increase this understanding, tolerance and community cohesion, making Edinburgh a city for people of all faiths and none. I hope the Muslim Community in Edinburgh, across Scotland and around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr in peace and security. Eid Mubarak!