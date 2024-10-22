Edinburgh and Lothians now have a bus service that is the envy of the rest of the UK, says Donald Anderson (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Lothian Buses is a huge Edinburgh success, but that success was never guaranteed. Politicians often brag about how they took the right decisions and seldom ever admit to getting anything wrong. Today I’m writing about when I was on the wrong side of a debate and decision.

The late 1980s and early 1990s were difficult times for councils. The Conservative government was on a mission to privatise as many of the public services as it could manage. Councils were forced to tender services that included areas such as school cleaning and catering and fought to keep services in the public sector where most councils felt they were better placed in terms of value and service delivery.

Lothian Buses was already a private company under the deregulation of public transport, but that company was still owned by the council. The UK Government threatened legislation to force councils to sell bus companies and that put councils in an invidious position of having to decide whether to sell their bus companies or hold out in the hope that either the government wouldn’t find the legislative time to force a sale, or until the Conservatives were voted out.

Neither option was clear cut and the other councils in Scotland with companies chose to sell and Lothian Region faced the same difficult choice. Being forced to sell the company would mean selling in the equivalent of a “fire sale” and would result in a much lower price, which would mean much poorer bus services. The arguments and the outcome were finely balanced.

The Labour group was torn in two and the issue became hugely divisive. In one meeting a council official was put under huge pressure by two of the “big beasts” in the Labour group and fainted under that pressure.

On one side was the convener of Lothian, Eric Milligan, and council leader Keith Geddes who both argued for the retention of Lothian Buses. On the other David Begg and I argued for a controlled sale and investment of the proceeds into public transport.

We were wrong. The UK Government wasn’t able to make the time to legislate and force a sale. Lothian Buses has since continued to give Edinburgh the best public transport system outside London (which unlike Lothian is subsidised). It’s an amazing achievement and both Keith and Eric deserve great credit for digging in and keeping Lothian as a council company.

In later years as council leader, I worked hard to defend Lothian Buses from a range of challenges including a major bus war with operator First Scotland that lasted between March 2000 and July 2002. First sought to break Lothian by cutting fares and drafting in additional vehicles.

During that bus war then company chief executive Neil Renilson and company chair Pilmar Smith played a blinder. They held their ground against a well-funded and deliberate attempt to break the company. The bus war failed, and the rest is history.

Edinburgh and Lothians now have a bus service that is the envy of the rest of the UK, and a model others seek to replicate. If it hadn’t been for Eric Milligan and Keith Geddes, and later Neil Renilson and Pilmar Smith, it would all have been very different. Never let anyone tell you that local politics doesn’t matter.

Donald Anderson is a director at Playfair Scotland and former leader of Edinburgh City Council