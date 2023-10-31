Celebrating the French (and German) connection - Angus Robertson

​For the last half century German and French have been the most studied modern European languages in Scotland.

Germany, EU and France are key Scottish partners

​In addition to language teaching at primary and secondary schools the German and French language institutions, the Goethe Institute and Alliance Française have been a huge help to language learners and teachers alike.

They convey a comprehensive image of Germany and France by providing information about cultural, social and political life in our fellow European nations. Their cultural and educational programmes encourage intercultural dialogue and enable cultural involvement. They strengthen the development of structures in civil society and foster worldwide mobility.

They are celebrating their 50th and 40th birthdays in Scotland, a celebration that won the praise of German Ambassador Miguel Berger and French Ambassador Hélène Duchêne, who I joined in Glasgow for the festivities.

Scotland’s connections with Germany and France go back centuries and both countries remain absolutely key partners for trade, investment, tourism, culture and much else besides. We are hugely indebted to everybody involved with the Goethe Institute, Alliance Française, Institut Français and German and French consulates and embassies,