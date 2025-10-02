Certain air of schadenfreude in court ruling

Baroness Mone of Mayfair in the House of Lords

Yesterday afternoon I was walking along the pavement and noticed that there was a smell in the air. I stopped, sniffed a nostril full and realised that it was the wonderful fragrance of schadenfreude that was sweeping across the land.

Oh yes, Baroness Mone of Mayfair (darling you were born and brought up in Glasgow) had finally got her comeuppance. It is payback time for all the denials about negotiating for a company with which her husband is involved to be given squillions of pounds to provide PPE during the Covid lockdown.

Not only was what Medpro supplied useless, it apparently could prove to be dangerous for patients. Finally the company, which has brought in administrators, has been ordered to pay the government £122 million.

Do Mone and her husband have no conscience? How many nursing staff could have been paid with that amount? How many schools built? How many potholes filled on the motorways? Since delivery of the not-fit-for-purpose PPE, the government has paid out over £8m to store it all and this they will not be repaid. Well, if I was in charge (frankly not sure I could do a worse job than those who were), I would take the whole lot round and dump it on the doorstep where Mone parks her trotters in Mayfair.

What this whole fiasco has shown is that to most of us the Covid lockdown was a massive inconvenience and almost certainly has had a real impact on the lives of many children.

However, to Mone and quite a few others it was the chance to stick their snout into Matt Hancock’s lug, whisper sweet nothings and deliver something worthless for a great deal of money.