Charity begins at St Columba's Hospice shops - Fiona Duff

Fiona Duff

But I am not a designer addict, I much prefer to show off a bargain and proudly announce that this was purchased from a charity shop and cost £20.

And it was brand new, never been worn and still with the original label dangling from the collar.

Of course, Edinburgh is charity shop central, especially in Stockbridge where my children head whenever they are at home.

The best news I have heard for some time is that St Columba’s Hospice is about to open a new store in Hamilton Place on Saturday 17 February.

Forgive me if you don’t see me that day as I shall most probably be rummaging through their stock in search of some new schmuttah.

I happen to know that this new shop might well be taking charity shops to a new level as Sarah Munro, a friend who is in charge of the St Columba’s retail sector, can give Mary Portas a run for her money when it comes to great ideas.

As well as clothes for every shape and size (including a freezer in which they will store any cashmere donations to keep this wonderful fabric safe from munching moths) there will of course be bric a brac and other curios.

One brilliant feature is a haberdashery room which will be a mecca for anyone into crafting, which seems to be a big thing these days.

Fans of Stacey Solomon – I mean who isn’t, let’s face it – will be able to pick up all sorts of bits and bobs in order to create or up-cycle so much for their home.

I mean, it’s not that easy to find a needle and thread these days just to replace a button.

However, first of all I am going to rummage through my wardrobe to find clothes that I haven’t worn to donate.

They won’t be from charity shops, but most probably items that I thought I would wear but realised that I was about 30 years too old to carry off.