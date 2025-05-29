Charity shops begin at home for sales or declutter - Fiona Duff

You know sometimes that you just have too many pieces of furniture and nowhere to put them? They are too good to take to the recycling centre but frankly you can’t be bothered to put them on some online selling platform because there are too many time wasters around.

Well, the great news is that the St Columba’s Hospice shops are about to add a furniture depot to their line at the Bonnington Industrial Estate.

And, if you live in Edinburgh (which, let’s face it if you are reading this you probably do), they can come and collect from your home, courtesy of Boxmove, who are doing their bit for this incredible charity. So when I heard about this I thought of the chest of drawers and lamp that are sitting in the middle of a bedroom like a lemon at a wedding.

The drawers are empty and there isn’t a wall against which to put it, so if you go into the room there is the need to do a quickstep around it in order to get to the bed.

However, by the end of play tomorrow it will be gone, and hopefully find its forever home somewhere else. Of course, another welcome thing about having it collected is that I am not actually going into the shop. That is because a little bird has told me that there are some really great items already there for when they throw open their doors.

Being the magpie that I am, which explains all the clutter in my home, I know that I wouldn’t be able to leave without buying something. But that is the great thing about charity shops – one person’s decluttering is another’s must have.

They are a fantastic way in which to perk up your wardrobe or gaff without spending a fortune as well as giving to a good local charity.

My daughters rarely seem to buy anything new and a mooch about charity shop central in Stockbridge is their idea of a perfect afternoon. No doubt stopping off at one of the many coffee shops is in the itinerary as well.

Indeed, I have a couple of items I wear which always get admiring comments, and I can never help myself by saying where I got them and the small amount that I paid. So, whether you want a rummage around or a clear out, life is just going to be a bit easier.