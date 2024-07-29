Cherished local film institutions saved and re-launched​ - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury MSP

When the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) – parent company to both the Edinburgh Filmhouse and the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) – went into administration, we risked losing these longstanding local cultural institutions forever.

It’s taken years of dedicated campaigning and support from across our community, but I’m delighted that we’re closer than ever to the relaunch of both the Filmhouse and the EIFF.

The Filmhouse has long played an important role in the community, bringing a programme of diverse, independent, international, and local films to Edinburgh’s film enthusiasts and serving as a venue for film festivals.

Going beyond screenings, the Filmhouse also offered educational initiatives which supported young creatives exploring the art of filmmaking. One of the institution’s new patrons is the award-winning writer and director of the internationally acclaimed film Aftersun, Charlotte Wells.

In her youth, she was deeply impacted by her participation in the Scottish Kids Are Making Movies programme at the Filmhouse. Wells’ connection to Filmhouse highlights the value of the organisation in nurturing Scotland’s talented young creators and supporting our creative economy.

I’m overjoyed that the hard work and support of film makers and film lovers alike, now backed by funding from the UK Government, Screen Scotland, and City of Edinburgh Council, has enabled the restoration of this cherished community asset.

The new parent company Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd has now secured a lease for the venue’s original building and will be able to begin the work of refurbishing and modernising the theatre and café bar, and even expanding to add a fourth screen.

The reopening of Edinburgh Filmhouse will restore the institution’s unique value to our community, making independent film accessible, providing a potential home to festivals, and highlighting the diversity of both international and local film excellence.

The EIFF has also had a revival. I was thrilled to attend the programme launch for the 77th EIFF, which takes place this August 15-21.

This celebration of global filmmaking will embrace diverse and unique voices and encourage audiences to be both challenged and entertained by the impressive lineup of features.

Passionate staff and film lovers campaigned to save the festival, and through a collaboration with Fringe and support from the community, the revitalised EIFF relaunches this summer.

These unique cultural institutions in Edinburgh are invaluable to the community of film fans in our city and to Scotland’s many established and emerging filmmakers.

The Filmhouse and EIFF spotlight local and international talent, foster intercultural learning, and serve as community hubs.

We cannot underestimate the value of film and of these institutions to our local community, to Scotland’s creative economy and our culture sector at large. We must properly fund and support our local cultural organisations, festivals, and venues so that more treasured institutions are not put at risk.