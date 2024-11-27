Child additional support needs are a council priority - Joan Griffiths

Cllr Joan Griffiths, Convener for Education, Children and Families

Any parent or carer of a child with additional support needs can tell you about the everyday uphill challenges they face in meeting their needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At every stage of the inclusion review process, I have put myself in the shoes of Edinburgh’s most vulnerable families, not only as a parent of a child with additional support needs, but also as the Convener of the Education, Children and Families Committee. I know that it is absolutely vital we get it right for everyone.

The inclusion review has been a huge undertaking which first and foremost prioritises the needs and best interests of Edinburgh’s children and their families. The focus must be on providing the best possible resource in the right way to the children and young people that need it the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review represents hundreds of hours of conversations with school leaders, learning and teaching staff, parents and carers to ensure that their realities are heard. It’s been crucial to hear different perspectives. I know from personally meeting with parents, including some of those who passionately shared their experiences at last week’s committee, that getting it right for the future is imperative. We will continue to listen and learn as we move forward, with further engagement to come.

Proposals are to be discussed for school children with additional support needs

Our priority is to ensure that our schools are well equipped to support all children with additional support needs. We want to see strengthened support teams within school and early years settings, bringing increased resources to where it’s needed by protecting the existing - and increasing - the number of learning and support staff through new roles.

The Education, Children & Families Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss a way forward for Holiday Hubs. This provision has been a crucial service offered by the council for nearly two decades, providing families of children with additional support needs a lifeline during the school holidays.

I understand that parents and carers may have concerns over any changes to this service. I wish to reassure them that the holiday hubs will go ahead as planned in both the February and Easter school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality is that provision of the hubs has expanded in recent years, and unfortunately the growth is no longer sustainable nor equitable for the council, as well as for parents and carers. We must now explore how we can continue to offer school holiday support in a sustainable way.

There are tough decisions to be made against a backdrop of further Scottish Government funding cuts. As we look to next year’s budget, the stark reality is that we anticipate that we will need to find an extra £30 million of savings. Any proposed changes will be considered as part of the council’s budget setting in February.

I’m clear that there are people behind these numbers. If you listen to the stories of the day-to-day challenges families and carers face, you’ll also be convinced of how vital school holiday support is to the whole family. I know this all too well from my own personal circumstances and this was discussed at committee just last week.

We’ll continue to work closely with parents and carers on how we shape our services, taking on board their feedback, as we work hard to ensure that they are not only safe, supportive and sustainable for next year, but for the future too.

Councillor Joan Griffiths, Convener for Education, Children and Families at the City of Edinburgh Council