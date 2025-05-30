Children are paying a heavy price in Gaza - Christine Grahame

A Palestinian man holding a child looks on as children sit inside a house targeted in an Israeli strike at the Nuseirat camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip. Picture: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

I recall during the horrors of the Vietnam War the haunting image of the young girl, her clothes having been blown off by a bomb blast, running naked and alone on the remains of a road, terror and confusion etched on her face.

There were the images, too, of a child’s sandal washed up on the English coast, separated from the little body washed up from a flimsy dingy carrying desperate people across the English Channel to what they hope is a better life.

Not too long ago, with the continuing horrors in Gaza, a child just visible stumbling and confused through the smoke and debris of an Israeli drone attack on her home which had obliterated almost her entire family.

This genocidal blitz on the innocent, the women, the young, babies, by the right wing government of Netanyahu could become just another item on the news, figures of 50,000 and more dead, just another day with more numbers.

That little girl, just like the innocents before her, broke my heart. Reminded me of the ruthlessness of this onslaught on the innocents.

I have grandchildren, the youngest being just her age and I see her playing with their electronic gadgets, happy in the comfort of her home. What a contrast with that little girl in Gaza and all the other children caught in this war.

The attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023 on Israelis at a festival, killing some 1200 people and taking more than 250 hostages was horrific and rightly internationally condemned.

This triggered a massive Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and even as I write, the death toll from bombs, from starvation and disease increases.

Netanyahu’ s pronouncement that he would wipe out Hamas he knew could never be achieved, but it gave him and his right-wing allies in the Knesset carte blanche to occupy Gaza territory, forcibly remove the population through military means dressed up as searching for Hamas cells. Add to that the historic battle strategy of siege: denying food and water to the “enemy”.

What we learn of the suffering of the Gaza population is through the lens of ordinary Gaza citizens, people with their mobile phone footage, courageous Gazan journalists, interviews with aid workers and those extraordinary health workers somehow coping in their bomb-blasted fragmented hospitals.

I find it, therefore, extraordinary and so despairing that the UK government, the European nations have not called this out as war crimes.

The word “genocide” seems to stick in some government throats. The UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect defines genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Article II as “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; forcibly transferring children of the group to another group”

If Netanyahu’s actions don’t fit that bill, what does?

Christine Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale​​