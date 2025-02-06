Children’s mental health is a crucial issue - Ian Murray

Mental health charity Place2Be is providing free resources for schools and families

According to the Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland, one in four young people here face mental health challenges every week, and nearly one in ten between 5-16 have a mental illness that could be clinically diagnosed but don’t have access to the right support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statistics are sobering, to say the least and increasingly reflected in my constituency post bag.

It’s an issue getting particular attention this week because it’s Children’s Mental Health Week. As part of this initiative to raise awareness, the mental health charity Place2Be is providing free resources for schools and families to use. I’m glad to see schools in Edinburgh South are among those participating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the urgency of the situation, the mental health services budget faces a £20 million cut in the Scottish Government’s Budget compared to last year, which comes despite the record investment from the UK Government in Scotland’s budget. A record investment that many are asking “where has the extra money gone?”

This decision has been met with fierce opposition from several mental health charities, including Change Mental Health, which said they were ‘very disappointed’ with the cut. Rightly so in my view. Contrast the Scottish Government’s approach with that of the UK

Labour Government, which increased funding for mental health crisis centres in England (health is devolved) by £26 million in the October Budget.

Labour ended austerity and delivered a record budget settlement for the Scottish Government and people justifiably expect the NHS and other public services to get better, not worse. There are no more excuses for the SNP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, all sectors and councils are still facing huge cuts and mental health in adults is the single largest cause of exclusion from the workplace.

Frontline mental health services are key, but youth services also have a critical role to play, providing a space for young people to socialise, learn and develop. Over the past decade, with councils cut to the bone by successive SNP governments, youth services have been hollowed out.

Where youth services have endured despite the cuts there are some amazing examples of great work. I’d like to give a special mention to Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre, based in Moredun. A quick glance at their social media reveals the joy and passion they instil in their young people. I was delighted, a few years ago, to present them with one of my Community Hero Awards to recognise the inspirational work of the young people in their community.

Hollowing out youth services has other consequences, too. We saw them late last year in the form of the inexcusable disorder that took place around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing falling living standards is an important part of the solution too, in my view. So I’m glad that the UK Government is taking meaningful action on this issue.

This week, the Government’s minimum wage uplift was introduced to Parliament. The 6.7 per cent increase could be worth up to £1400 a year for a full-time worker. This will make a real difference to people’s lives across the country and help to make work pay.

So this week, and beyond, let’s commit to giving this issue our utmost attention.

Secretary of State for Scotland​​