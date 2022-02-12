Many children have been struggling with the effects of the Covid pandemic (Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

My OCD started when I was eight. It was a coping mechanism for being in an upsetting situation, surrounded by arguing and destructive behaviours. It didn't make any difference how many times I switched things on and off, I felt reassured.

Thirty-odd years on and I now realise my OCD stemmed from massive anxiety. I complained of a sore tummy, was taken to the doctor and checked for constipation. That involves a finger and your bum-hole! Not pleasant for any eight-year-old.

Fast forward a couple of decades which have seen a huge increase in awareness of mental health, and my experience of helping my own child with serious struggles has been so much more positive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've had support from children’s mental health services (CAMHS), child psychology, school nurses, the mental health triage team and my respect for how seriously this issue is treated is a ten out of ten!

We've been very lucky to have the support of all these services the last few months. I honestly don't know how we'd have coped had we not had access to them. Our journey is just beginning but it's been a positive start.

Whilst not caused by the pandemic lockdown, I don't think it's helped and I imagine many children are in a similar situation struggling with mass anxiety, depression and intrusive thoughts.

The sheer fact that CAMHS have brought in a private company to help them get through their waiting list is a sign that many kids are struggling just now and we should be taking this incredibly seriously.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.