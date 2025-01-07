Choice is back the Budget or throw Scotland into political upheaval

The Scottish Government is directing £1.3bn extra towards the very poorest in our society, says Angus Robertson

With only weeks to go until the key vote First Minister John Swinney has outlined the importance of passing the Scottish Budget at Holyrood.

The Budget delivers on key priorities for the public: boosting economic growth to create new job opportunities and invest in our future; eradicating child poverty and making sure the next generation has the very best opportunities; ensuring Scotland capitalises on the new greener technologies; leaving nobody behind as our economy changes; and improving public services – especially our NHS – to meet the changing needs of a modern nation.

To do this, the draft Budget laid out by Finance Secretary Shona Robison last year, outlined a multitude of measures to bolster the breadth of the Scottish economy and society.

This Budget will tackle the winter fuel payment for pensioners, cruelly snatched away by continuing austerity from the Labour UK Government. It will allow Scotland to begin ending the two-child cap on support for children in their infancy. It will allow Scotland to make progress on more affordable homes, on breakfast clubs, on additional support needs and on investment in regeneration and economic growth.

In my remit, proposals see the largest increase in culture funding in the Scottish Parliament’s history (save Covid emergency funding) meaning, after the proposed £35 million increase, on top of this year’s funding boost, we are over halfway to meeting our commitment to raising culture spending by £100m by the financial year 2028/29. While challenges remain, Scotland’s culture space is resiliant and seeing growth in key areas such as the screen sector. This support is in contrast to the rest of the UK, where culture funding has fallen.

John Swinney also made an extremely important point. As the populist far-right has seen a swell in support it is now more important than ever to ensure that progressive governments deliver support and opportunity for people. With the cost-of-living crisis, many are looking to simple alternative solutions touted by populist extremists.

Delivery of real solutions is imperative in removing the threat from the far-right. That’s why our decision to invest in Scotland’s social security safety net – with £1.3 billion extra directed towards the very poorest in our society – is the right thing to do. We do not walk by on the other side of the street. Instead, and as much as we can, we extend a helping hand.

The SNP’s Budget is not a silver bullet to the country’s challenges, but it contains plans to make real progress in bettering lives for all.

Now, opposition parties have a choice. Back this Budget or lose extensive support in health and social care. Back this Budget or deprive welfare provision for those who need it. Back this Budget or see the culture sector lose proposed record funding increase. Back this Budget or see support for energy transition and climate targets undermined. Back this Budget or throw Scotland into instability and financial and political upheaval.

I encourage all to read the extensive range of measures in the Scottish Government’s Budget, the details of which can be found on the government’s website. The Scottish Budget is about delivery and hope. In the weeks ahead, opposition parties will have to decide whether they will back public services, economic growth, boost the arts and culture sector and support the green transition.

Angus Robertson is Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary