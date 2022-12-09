Christmas tree needles can get caught in pets' paws (Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

But, as much as the memories of fake snow are comforting, the fact that it is poisonous to some pets isn't comforting. So to all those with pets, please make sure that your Christmas decorations are safely out of reach of your four-legged friends. It's not just the spray snow, even products like fake-snow Christmas trees can cause vomiting and diarrhoea if your pets get a hold of one.

You'd also be forgiven for thinking that cats running up a Christmas tree is the most common accident at this time of year. However, this is not the only way trees can do damage!

Apparently the oils in fir trees can be mildly toxic to dogs, causing an upset tummy if swallowed. The needles from the tree can get stuck in your pet’s mouth or trapped in paw pads so I've been hoovering and sweeping up regularly. If possible, don't leave your pet alone with the tree. If that sounds like too much work then a Nordmann fir tree (the ones known as the no-needle-drop trees) are a safer alternative.