Christmas time is here by golly, deck the hall with hunks of holly - Steve Cardownie

Christmas festivities are now well underway as groups of revellers in their best finery can be seen making their way through city centre streets to the bar or restaurant, they booked for their Christmas lunch some weeks ago.

Elvis Presley's American Trilogy

​Raucously invading pubs to the consternation of regulars who now have to fight their way to the bar in competition with inebriated office workers hellbent on continuing with their cheery get together.

This Friday will see the various political groups up at Edinburgh’s City Chambers drinking, dancing, singing and, in some cases, talking, the night away at their respective Christmas parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors, having chipped in the agreed amount of money, will take their place among fellow members and staff as they enjoy their wine/ beer/ cider and sausage rolls.

However the Conservative Group are more likely to confine themselves to sherry and home-made quiche!

I’ve organised quite a few in my time and found that getting a financial contribution from fellow councillors was fine in theory but a tad more difficult to put into practice.

One SNP councillor in particular wouldn’t give you a fright if he was a ghost, so it was a herculean task to get him to part with any cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wasn’t that well liked either and rumour had it that when he was a child he had an imaginary friend that refused to play with him!

They were never easy to organise as everyone had their own ideas about what made a good party.