Cities can do so much more by working together - ​Joanne Davidson

Edinburgh is at a critical point in its long and storied history. In the year it celebrates its 900th “birthday” Scotland’s Capital is renowned throughout the world for its beauty and culture, as the world’s leading festival city, an international financial centre, and a city of learning.

There is much to be thankful for. But it is also a city that has a growing, ageing population; a housing emergency; and while our economy is one of the UK’s most successful, we do face challenges such as a skills gap and a policy environment that in some areas is creating a barrier to the investment we need for sustainable, successful economic growth.

There is a need to come together, to work together, and to progress together if we want to deliver the fairer, greener, better future for all the citizens of Edinburgh. It will be the city’s businesses who generate the economic growth – the jobs, wealth and opportunity – we need to fund the social and public services we all want.

Therefore, the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce is using its convening power to bring together business leaders to give their hard-pressed time and enormous expertise to help to deliver a pathway to prosperity we believe could provide collaborative ways forward for the business community to work with the Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council.

In the past few days, we organised a well-attended half-day conference on the theme “Future Edinburgh: Transforming Space, Inspiring Growth”. The event brought together expertise from across the spectrum of the city’s property and development world, with all parts of the placemaking agenda including community groups, third sector organisations and our critical events and culture sector.

Speakers included experts from the world of investment, development, housebuilding, and placemaking. We also gained from the perspective of a city which is on the rise, Newcastle upon Tyne. Cities can learn much from one another. One point that gained general agreement was that the city needs to do better in communicating a strong, positive and consistent message to sell the city to best effect to potential investors, something the Invest Newcastle promotion agency does brilliantly for the Northumbrian city.

We also learned that creating the right policy and regulatory environment to attract investment and fuel growth is essential. That doesn’t mean creating a commercial free for all, but it does mean ensuring that UK, Scottish and local policy-making does not deter investment. At present, we can see an example of this in the collapse of investment in Build to Rent properties in Edinburgh when we are in the midst of a housing crisis. Experts at the conference were keen to point out that the Scottish Government’s Housing Bill, with attendant rent controls, is a barrier that is preventing potentially billions of pounds of investment that could provide tens of thousands of new homes.

The need to streamline our planning system, creating earlier and more positive engagement between planners and developers, would also create real benefits in improving the housing supply. In England, we are seeing the positive impact of Homes England, the UK Government’s national housing regeneration agency, which is forming productive partnerships with developers and fast-tracking development. There is no similar vehicle to lead the response to Scotland’s housing emergency.

The need to create more “innovation space” that supports research and development led businesses is also something which is driving growth in the “golden triangle” of London-Cambridge-Oxford – and is something which Edinburgh desperately needs more of. This is particularly true when considering the success of our universities in generating successful, knowledge-driven businesses which have potential high-growth offering high-skilled, well-paid jobs.

Edinburgh, of course, has had its own notable successes – not least the high-quality of the St James Quarter – as examples of where the city is getting development right. And there is huge investment in the work to regenerate Granton Waterfront, and in the developments at West Town, Crosswinds and Edinburgh Park which offer thousands of homes and commercial, creative and entertainment spaces.

Michelle Percy, Director for Investment and Growth at Newcastle City Council outlined Newcastle’s strong recent track record in marketing the city which took a collaborative partnership approach – including involving the city’s premiership football club Newcastle United in the activities of its Invest Newcastle promotion agency.

Her summary? Strong engagement, consistent and positive messaging to tell our city’s story well, and to tell it together. Edinburgh would certainly benefit from a similar, public/private partnership to better communicate the many positives that our city offers. In the words of Canadian author and activist Helen Keller “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Joanne Davidson is director of policy, Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce