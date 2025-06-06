City building its way to serious financial trouble

The changes to George Street will see the current parking down the centre of the street removed, buses rerouted, the pavement widened and the carriageway become a 'cycle street'

In the city that is home to the Royal Bank of Scotland we don’t have to look too far for a cautionary tale of a large institution allowing debt to become a survival problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet it may be a surprise to some that media reports this week have highlighted that Edinburgh City Council’s debt mountain has reached £1.7 billion. A report back in January highlighted an even higher figure of £1.9bn, which included council housing borrowing, and showed that Edinburgh has the fourth highest borrowing of all UK local authorities.

This is bad company to be in. The three councils with more debt than Edinburgh are all in serious financial trouble. Both Birmingham and Woking effectively declared themselves bankrupt in 2023 and Leeds has discussed the possibility. Edinburgh’s debt is higher than the annual spend on services of £1.3bn and has risen by £310 million since 2019. Worse, it is predicted to keep rising to £2.9bn by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debt already costs taxpayers about £100m a year on interest and repayments rather than teachers, social care or street cleaners. Coincidentally it is the same amount the council predicts it will have to cut in 2030 to balance the books. That follows predictions of increasing cuts every year until then.

Normally you would expect an organisation in this kind of trouble to stop building things but no, the grand vanity projects wish list grows longer every month. In recent times the phalanx of left-wing parties in the City Chambers has backed plans for developments such as more tram lines costing at least £2bn, their City Mobility Plan (it is really about immobility as it closes roads to traffic) at up to £1.4bn and the finance of council-run heat networks at a guesstimate of £1bn. All with no idea where the funds will come from.

This doesn’t even account for plans for “normal” building of new schools and housing. These are now built in the most expensive way possible because of the 2030 Net Zero target and all the costs are increasing due to construction inflation. The prime example of inflation is the grand plan for George Street which started out at £30m but has now reached at least £40m with one council paper giving a range up to £100m. The usual suspects are calling for higher taxes and more funding from a Scottish Government that is also taxing and spending at levels beyond sensible.

The truth is we need to stop building new things we can’t afford. We might then be able to balance the books while still providing the day-to-day services residents need most and maintain the streets and buildings we already own.

Iain Whyte is Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council