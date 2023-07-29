News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

City centre is an accident waiting to happen - Kevin Buckle

Both locals and regular visitors to Edinburgh have both commented recently that they have never seen the city centre so busy while chatting in the shop and I think they may well be right.
By Kevin Buckle
Published 29th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
PIC LISA FERGUSON 29/05/2023 Temperatures reach over 20 degrees this afternon in Edinburgh City Centre People enjoy the hot weather in Princes Street GardensPIC LISA FERGUSON 29/05/2023 Temperatures reach over 20 degrees this afternon in Edinburgh City Centre People enjoy the hot weather in Princes Street Gardens
PIC LISA FERGUSON 29/05/2023 Temperatures reach over 20 degrees this afternon in Edinburgh City Centre People enjoy the hot weather in Princes Street Gardens

As I have said before there is now more accommodation than ever with all the student houses free in the summer and the extra capacity generated by the new hotels.

Interestingly given the number of hotels that are due to open on Princes Street in the coming years, the council has not made any decision on whether these hotels are needed, just that they are an acceptable use for the empty buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the council is very focused on walking, wheeling and cycling they regularly don’t think things through or follow through on ideas.

There is no better example of this than outside my shop on Waverley Bridge. While closing the bridge to traffic has caused disruption to that traffic for sure it certainly does provide space for the large numbers of people walking about.

Most Popular

However this space created is now taken up by bands playing regularly and by being very popular they now clog up the very space that was meant to be open.

Even the cycle lane in my experience is most often used for food delivery with bikes whizzing by with their deliveries on their back and not really paying attention to those trying to cross the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What was meant to be a nice open space, especially after the bottleneck outside Waverley Market as people come out of the station while others wait for a bus, has instead become a battleground as people try to make their way around the city centre avoiding the crowds watching the bands.

In a further irony those watching the bands are visibly annoyed when people walk in the space in front of the band briefly blocking their view while simply trying to make their way around town.

There is some new signage that has recently appeared on the Princes Street end of the Waverley Bridge that does usefully give directions but it has been clear to me ever since Avalanche’s stint in the Grassmarket that people need far more encouragement to move around the city centre than simply a sign.

This of course is not a problem peculiar to Edinburgh. When I was on my honeymoon in Venice many years ago I was amazed at how crowded St Mark’s Square was and how quickly the crowds dissipated once I was just a few minutes walk away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It equally amazes me to watch people struggling through the crowds on Princes Street when they could be walking through the Gardens though of course that option is then not available at Christmas when the market takes over and also causes a whole range of issues on Waverley Bridge.

Visitor numbers to Edinburgh appear to have recovered better than most since the pandemic which has to be a good thing but with the Festival about to start and then Christmas and New Year to follow only a few months later now is the time to actually have people out on the streets assessing what is happening and coming up with solutions for the future.

As things stand the city centre is an accident waiting to happen.

Related topics:Kevin BuckleEdinburghGardens