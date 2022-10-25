The previous SNP administration showed great competence in delivering the plethora of events and festivals in the city. However, Labour council leader Cammy Day seemed asleep at the wheel as this year’s Christmas contract collapsed around him.Having put the contract for delivery for the celebrations out to tender, the council pursued a contract with one company that promised nearly £5.5 million to the council. It became clear that the company was not able to deliver on its word, and the council needed to take a different tack.With red flags being raised with officers as early as late Summer, Councillor Day took no heed and allowed the ship to continue on its course toward the iceberg.This comes despite being instructed to provide briefings to councillors on progress of the contract by the Finance and Resource Committee in June. If nothing else, it shows sheer contempt for councillors, the committee and the city.The council has had to pursue an emergency contract, and the £5.5 million benefit to the council is no-longer. We await to see how much of a hit the public purse will have to take.Edinburgh’s Christmas should be there for everyone to enjoy and local businesses should be able to take part and thrive during these events. Edinburgh Council needs to do everything to ensure this Winter’s celebrations are a success and act transparently in doing so.