News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

City council STL planning regime in spotlight - John McLellan

The Fringe may be over for another year, but there is always Edinburgh’s planning system to provide year-round comedy, if only the issues weren’t so serious.
John McLellan
By John McLellan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
City Council leader Cammy Day at the City ChambersCity Council leader Cammy Day at the City Chambers
City Council leader Cammy Day at the City Chambers

To the surprise of no-one, last week a little planning application with big implications for the future of tourism in Edinburgh was duly chucked out by a clear majority of planning councillors.

This was a Morningside garden outbuilding which was converted to an Airbnb from a home office two years ago and which needed retrospective planning permission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having operated without complaint, there were no objections but a petition of support from 30 neighbours. With the owners living on site to manage potential problems immediately and no chance of it becoming a standalone home, there should have been no problems.

Most Popular

Officers struggled to produce a credible reason for rejection, apart from an assumption it was a veiled attempt to subdivide the property, but it was rejected.

The council has confirmed it expects the new tough approach to short-term lets to reduce the number by 80 per cent, but if this application is anything to go by it’s hard to see any getting through.

There will be an appeal to the Scottish Government, and the decision is a ready-made case study for a forthcoming judicial review of Edinburgh’s planning regime for retrospective short-term let applications.

Sensing danger, city council leader Cammy Day has called for a pause but he should speak to his planning officers first.

Related topics:City CouncilEdinburghCammy DayAirbnbMorningsideScottish Government