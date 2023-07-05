City finally punching nearer its weight as a concert destination - Donald Anderson

The crowds outside the BT Murrayfield stadium as they wait to get into the Beyonce concert

Murrayfield, which has long been Scotland’s best stadium, is now thriving as a much more attractive venue for concerts. This year has seen Beyonce – last in Edinburgh for the MTV Awards in 2003, play Murrayfield first in early May. Harry Styles soon followed and broke the record for the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever. Then my own favourite Bruce Springsteen was on top form with an amazing three-hour set that defied his 73 years.

Murrayfield has much more availability since the successful delivery of a new home stadium for Edinburgh Rugby and its high capacity makes it an extremely attractive option for performers. Coming up this week is a run of classic concerts at Edinburgh Castle that include The Lumineers, Rod Stewart and the mighty Who. I confess that I am excited that I have tickets for Saturday night for The Who. It should be an amazing night.

The International Festival is to be launched this year with a series of outdoor concerts in Princes Street Gardens. The Fly Open Air Festival is a confirmed fixture for the gardens too – admittedly electronic music is not my thing, but it is important that young people can access a great venue like the Gardens as well as oldies like me. Ingliston Highland Centre has The Killers over the summer and the recently rebranded O2 Academy Edinburgh is hosting an array of concerts and events.

The economic impact of the additional visitors to Edinburgh has yet to be calculated, but it is likely to be substantial. More than that though Edinburgh is finally punching nearer its weight as a concert destination and capital city. Well done to Murrayfield Stadium, Historic Environment Scotland and everyone else involved in Edinburgh’s musical renaissance.