City plays its part in promoting future of youth - Eleanor Bird

Cllr Eleanor Bird is leader of the SNP Group and councillor for Forth Ward, Edinburgh City Council

With thousands of opportunities available across the country, apprentices are working, learning and earning to gain the skills employers need, and Edinburgh is no different. The Capital’s employers recognise the benefits that apprentices of all ages bring to their businesses.

City of Edinburgh Council is leading by example by offering access to work-based learning and kick-starting careers through the Edinburgh Guarantee. With funding for training costs from Skills Development Scotland, the Council has supported over 350 Apprentices since the Edinburgh Guarantee started in 2011 from departments right across the Council, including childcare, health and social care, facilities, hospitality, business administration, procurement, building services, surveying and parks and greenspace.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week is a welcome opportunity to recognise those who have completed their apprenticeship qualifications and reflect on their achievements. As part of this year’s events, City of Edinburgh Council are celebrating 26 apprentices recruited for the council, as well as 56 existing staff who have been given the chance to upskill through the apprenticeship programme.

The Council Apprenticeship Programme has evolved over the past few years and has now expanded beyond Modern Apprenticeships. With new frameworks being developed for Foundation and Graduate Apprenticeships, we are making the most of these exciting new high-quality options for career choice and progression, especially for our young people.

Our state schools have been working closely with colleges as part of the Schools College Partnership to offer Foundation Apprenticeships to Edinburgh pupils. These qualifications allow young people to gain industry knowledge and experience to help them fast track into their chosen career after leaving school. Foundation Apprenticeships offered in Edinburgh include occupational areas such as childcare, finance and IT – all sought after vocations required to meet the ever-increasing employment demands of our growing city.

Graduate Apprenticeships are also being rolled out in degree level qualifications by City of Edinburgh Council in collaboration with local universities. These apprenticeships have been undertaken by 16 members of both existing and newly recruited Council staff and include courses such as Surveying (Construction and Build) and Business Management.

The Council also encourages existing staff to upskill by completing apprenticeships. The Health and Social Care service, for example, has been supporting colleagues to undertake Modern Apprenticeships through West Lothian College, Borders College, and Training for Care. I’m particularly pleased to see that Health and Social Care are now in the process of setting up management level Modern Apprenticeships for those currently working in our Care Homes, Young People’s Centres and Residential Units to harness their passion for caring for our fellow citizens and build on their professional knowledge and expertise.

It’s vital to us at City of Edinburgh Council that we continue to develop our workforce and invest in the talent and future of our young people. That is our pledge, to empower all the people of Edinburgh will the tools necessary to go on to succeed in the world of work and ensure that no one is left behind.