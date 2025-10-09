City will become one big parking zone

The roll out of controlled parking in Edinburgh has led to the conclusion that displacing commuting drivers will eventually result in the whole city being one big parking zone, says Sue Webber

The roll out of controlled parking in Edinburgh has led to the not unreasonable conclusion that displacing commuting drivers will eventually result in the whole city being one big parking zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation is acute in Craiglockhart, where along with commuters, Napier University students park in residential streets, often blocking driveways, obstructing corners and making delivery access difficult.

Some residents are calling for restrictions, but another solution would be for the university to allow access to the large, underused car park on Glenlockhart Road, for which there is an exorbitant fee and dire warnings of tow-aways. Reduce the charge for students and they might stop blocking streets, and I’ve written to the Principal to ask for just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hefty charges were a council condition, but the result is inconvenience for the locals, and I have little doubt that eventually the district will be swallowed up by the advance of the dreaded Controlled Parking Zones.

Ultimately, anyone with a car but no driveway will effectively be paying an extra tax to live in the city. Yes, say the Greens, but as no one needs a car in a city, the choice is theirs, and it’s the kind of nonsense that Edinburgh’s left-wing councillors regularly approve.

And after the city runs out of streets to control, the council will come after people with driveways for the crime of both private transport and land ownership. Don’t think it can’t happen because in Sadiq Khan’s London it’s already being considered, with the ridiculous excuse of combatting climate change. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian