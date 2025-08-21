Clean streets work wonders - Sue Webber

A very clean Paseo Maritimo in Fuengirola

Most of us do it. Go off on holiday and compare home with wherever we are, be it the public transport, the local police and the state of the streets.

In holiday resorts, like Fuengirola where I was last week, they are competing with other tourist hotspots so it’s in their interest to keep the place as spick and span as possible.

Admittedly they have some catching up to do reputation-wise, after this year’s double gangland murder, but an extraordinary effort is made every day to keep the streets pristine.

Teams of both men and woman ensure there is hardly any litter and roads are power hosed, particularly around the underground bins. Compare that to our bin hubs, which crews often leave in a worse state than they found them.

Grass is regularly trimmed around the palm trees lining the front and the cuttings are removed. Here, clumps of grass are all too often left to rot after the park mowers have been in action.

Sand is driven off the paved areas with petrol-driven leaf blowers while machines clean the beach. Ever seen that on Portobello promenade?

Weeding? Don’t get me started. Our problem is the council doesn’t feel in competition with anywhere and I’ve never detected much effort to encourage crews to take real pride in their work. In fact, it’s the opposite, because administration councillors won’t hear a word of criticism.

And Fuengirola doesn’t need a tourist tax to make it all happen.