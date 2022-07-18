While this country has not had to endure the kind of wildfires currently burning in Portugal, Spain, France and Greece, conditions here are still problematic for many people.

According to the Met Office, much of southern and eastern Scotland will experience potentially record-breaking temperatures. An amber warning has been issued here.

With even higher temperatures forecast for England, a national emergency has been declared in the UK, with an unprecedented red warning for extreme heat issued south of the border.

While temperatures will be lower in Scotland, a series of special measures has been announced, including by ScotRail which is introducing speed restrictions to limit potential damage to railway lines and overhead cables.

This includes: “When temperatures increase, it's important to monitor forecasts and follow public health advice, including staying hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol.”

Scotland may not be seeing wildfires like this one in Louchats, south-western France, but high temperatures can be dangerous (Picture: Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images)

The public is also being urged to eat foods which have a high water content, wear loose-fitting clothing in breathable fabrics and a hat, stay in the shade, and to limit travel and exercise, as well as to use fans, ice and cool showers to reduce your body temperature. Furthermore, people are being asked to think about vulnerable family members and neighbours as well as pets.