Climate change warning signs are flashing red but some senior Tories are still in denial – Angus Robertson MSP
Climate change is becoming ever more obvious to all reasonable people. Record temperatures are being reported around the world and extreme weather events are now a constant part of the news cycle.
Here in Scotland over the space of a few days, our farmers have been warning of “complete failure” of some crops because of water scarcity, while we have also been experiencing huge downpours and storm conditions.
Scottish rivers have seen their levels fall significantly, just as they have on the European continent. In some places France’s longest river, the Loire can now be crossed on foot, while in Germany the Rhine is becoming impassable to barge traffic.
In Italy, the Po is two metres below its normal level and in Serbia, dredging has begun on the Danube. Experts say it could be the worst drought in 500 years.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: Capital couple met in city pub and went on to abuse children
-
2
East Lothian crime news: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Musselburgh
-
3
Edinburgh bin workers to strike this week as union rejects ‘paltry’ pay offer
-
4
St James Quarter: Video shows leaking in Edinburgh's new shopping centre as a storm set to hit the Capital
-
5
Edinburgh news: Emergency services called to street in Capital after bin lorry hits block of flats
Read More
At the same time, Europe is set for record levels of wildfire destruction. Nearly 660,000 hectares of land across the European Union have already been destroyed and the scale of destruction is set to be the worst since records began.
While the warning signs are there for all to see, senior Tories are still denying the scale of the problem. Former Cabinet minister and Liz Truss supporter Lord Frost says there is no evidence to support claims we are living through a climate emergency.
With recent reports showing that the Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the world, it is high time for climate emergency deniers to wake up and smell the coffee.