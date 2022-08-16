Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here in Scotland over the space of a few days, our farmers have been warning of “complete failure” of some crops because of water scarcity, while we have also been experiencing huge downpours and storm conditions.

Scottish rivers have seen their levels fall significantly, just as they have on the European continent. In some places France’s longest river, the Loire can now be crossed on foot, while in Germany the Rhine is becoming impassable to barge traffic.

In Italy, the Po is two metres below its normal level and in Serbia, dredging has begun on the Danube. Experts say it could be the worst drought in 500 years.

At the same time, Europe is set for record levels of wildfire destruction. Nearly 660,000 hectares of land across the European Union have already been destroyed and the scale of destruction is set to be the worst since records began.

While the warning signs are there for all to see, senior Tories are still denying the scale of the problem. Former Cabinet minister and Liz Truss supporter Lord Frost says there is no evidence to support claims we are living through a climate emergency.

With recent reports showing that the Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the world, it is high time for climate emergency deniers to wake up and smell the coffee.

A forest fire rages in Louchats, south-western France last month (Picture: Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images)