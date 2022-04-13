Collaboration is key to good neighbourhoods - Kieran Gougal

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal

We are dedicated to improving community safety and wellbeing and in response to community complaints within Cables Wynd House, Linksview House and surrounding areas, we have targeted resources alongside City of Edinburgh Council, concierge teams, Bethany Christian Church, Inspiring Leith and many more.

In addition to engaging with local residents and businesses, we’ve increased our patrols and are conducting joint visits to vulnerable members of the community. We have taken part in delivering joint letters to residents, community clear ups and are working together to set up a community hub to provide a shared services platform for the community.

Alongside this, we have executed search warrants utilising specialist resources such as dogs, search units and public order teams to send a strong message that organised crime offences will not be tolerated. This has led to over £21,000 of illegal drugs and cash being seized, multiple arrests and the recovery of £10,000 worth of stolen property.

Road safety is a divisional priority and we have been focusing on making our roads safer for commuters, residents and pupils going to school. Working alongside DVLA, schools and other specialists departments we have conducted a series of road checks and focused patrols as well as introducing our Safely to School Initiative. In total, over 400 vehicles were stopped, 64 motorists were charged or issued with a fixed penalty notice.

There has also been targeted activity to tackle criminal activity on our roads and as a result, various stolen motorbikes have been recovered along with a further £5000 worth of drugs, while two people have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Over the past five weeks, the North East Community team, working with Leith Cycle Co and funded by DCC Kerr’s Community Fund, have run the Upcycle Initiative. This consisted of a series of workshops teaching bike restoration/maintenance. They received a cycle competency test and a pack containing road safety equipment. The aim is for them to learn a skill, responsibility and safety on the road.

The Pitchin In programme has been delivered by our School Link officer, which pairs youths interested in football with the delivering of lessons on key themes such as drugs, hate crime and knives. It aims to assist in reducing football violence, assisting better life choices and signposting youths.

Our Beat Hate and Beat Hunger Campaigns working with the Rapid Relief Team UK, Ripple Project, Feniks, Edinburgh Community Foods and other third sector agencies and charities continue.

We continue to support vulnerable members of the community through the provision of family food boxes and additional signposting. We hope to extend the campaign and reach other areas of the community.

As the better weather comes in I wanted to let you know police and partners are working to ensure all ages are able to enjoy the delights of such areas as Portobello beach safely and responsibly. I want to put a strong message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.