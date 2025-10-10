Colleges should be front and centre of skills revolution

Edinburgh College Granton Campus

Edinburgh is a university town, renowned for its intellectual and scientific pedigree. However, our colleges also play a critical and too often underappreciated role in educating the next generation.

From accounting to social services and from tourism to hairdressing, colleges offer a vast number of courses integral to our local and national economies.

Last week it was revealed by the Scottish Funding Council that most colleges are not financially sustainable, with 22 out of 24 expecting to spend more than they bring in this year. Only days later, Audit Scotland found that colleges are unable to meet demand from students and employers despite student numbers falling by 30,000.

According to Audit Scotland, colleges in Scotland are operating under a 20 per cent “real terms” funding cut since 2021/22, leading to “an extremely difficult financial landscape”. It is very concerning, yet unsurprising, to hear that the college sector is in such a state. Given the ongoing controversies around schools and universities under the SNP, no one ought to have been shocked by last week’s news.

Nonetheless, the potential collapse of colleges is an upsetting prospect, not least because they play a major role in facilitating apprenticeships. These nearly died out as Scotland deindustrialised but have experienced a revival in which colleges played a major part.

On Wednesday, my colleague Murdo Fraser led a debate on colleges and apprenticeships in which the Scottish Conservatives argued for nearly 10,000 additional places. This figure was not plucked from thin air. Colleges and employers themselves requested around 34,000 modern apprenticeship places last financial year and the SNP funded just over 25,000. Skills Development Scotland says the construction industry needs nearly 50,000 additional recruits by 2034 to meet demand. Engineering Scotland estimates that 20 per cent of skills demand has not been met due to real terms funding cuts to apprenticeships.

This week I highlighted that there are also unnecessary regional disparities within Scotland. As of March, Edinburgh has more than 1200 fewer apprentices in training than Glasgow does. Not a week goes by in which the issue of skills shortages is not raised with me in meetings with businesses and organisations.

To date the SNP’s response is to mess around with quangos, transferring responsibility for apprenticeships from Skills Development Scotland to the Scottish Funding Council. It is hard to find any stakeholder who believes this is the right move, and the transfer is likely to consume precious resources.

On Wednesday, Scottish Conservatives used our debate time in Parliament to demand more transparency in the allocation of the Apprenticeship Levy, as the SNP has been accused of “raiding” £171 million from apprenticeship funding to plug holes in its own budget.

HMRC data shows that at least £875m was raised by Scottish employers from the UK Apprenticeship Levy, between 2020 and 2024. Ministers spent £704m on graduate, foundation, and modern apprenticeships across three quangos: Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Funding Council and Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS). Businesses are rightly asking where the rest of the money has gone.

In short, colleges are being held back while businesses cry out for vital skilled workers. It may be tempting to believe that this is not as relevant in Edinburgh as in other parts of the country, but that is not the case. The capital is growing at three times the Scottish average rate while housing, healthcare, and other sectors are stretched to their limits. Colleges and apprentices should not be an afterthought in Edinburgh or Scotland; they should be front and centre of a skills revolution.

Miles Briggs is a Conservative MSP for Lothian