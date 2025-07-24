Colour at the end of the tunnel - Sue Webber
I’m helping with the official unveiling of the Cuddies Lane Mural, the latest creation of artist Chris Rutterford, which will form part of an art trail between Colinton Village and his Colinton Tunnel mural, the success of which was the inspiration for his new work.
According to the Colinton Amenity Association (CAA), the tunnel mural trebled the number of visitors to the area, which significantly benefitted the local economy and the new attraction will hopefully do the same, encouraging people to stay longer and use the local shops and pubs like the Spylaw Inn.
With the mural on the wall of Colinton Village Pharmacy showing the old smiddy, the new work aims to show a snapshot of village life in 1900, with the Colinton Local History Society providing contemporary photographs and local people posed in period costume to bring them to life.
The late Councillor Val Walker, the culture and communities convener who was very supportive of the project, is pictured.
It took three years to get permission to proceed ─ and in a conservation area like Colinton that’s an achievement in itself ─ and a further year to complete, and the next phase is to take visitors through to Spylaw Park and the Colinton Tunnel.
Fundraising will continue throughout 2026, and a there is a JustGiving page on the CAA’s website.
Well done everyone connected with this fantastic project.
