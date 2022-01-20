Come and be sociable with fun acts at Leith Social - Karen Koren

Alice Rabbit

It’s good news for the Gilded Balloon too as we have Leith Social, which is patter, pints & pals the perfect night oot! A stellar evening of comedy and music, plus a few surprises thrown in. It’s on next Thursday at Pitt Market in Pitt Street, Leith. The show takes place in the Pitt’s warehouse. It opens at 6 pm and serves street food prior to the show starting at 8 pm. We had 3 shows running up to Christmas last year and they all sold out. There’s a full bar with a wide selection of beer from Barney’s Beer and wine from Smith & Gertrude plus plenty of soft drink options. Food is supplied by local street food stalls.

The line-up for Thursday’s show is terrific with Glasgow comic Stephen Buchanan, Larry Dean and Maisie Adam as headliners. Our host is Edinburgh’s own Alice Rabbit, reigning queen of Edinburgh's regular Tuesday night explosion at CC Bloom, The Rabbit Hole, she's an all-round drag powerhouse. Music comes from, chilled reggae musician Einstein.

There are a few more shows at The Pitt on the last Thursday of every month up until they will be forced to close down in May/June and the venue will disappear as the warehouse will be demolished to make way for more flats. Very sad as it’s such a unique style of venue and one that many have enjoyed and would like to see continue.

Other hosts for shows in February, March and April are Jay Lafferty, Amy Matthews, Chris Forbes and stand-up comedians guesting are Gareth Waugh, Jamie D’Soza, Esther Manito and Ria Lina.

The Pitt will rise again, I’m sure in the not too distant future and The Gilded Balloon will be working with the Pitt wherever they move to.