Come and join sociable crowd at Pitt Market  - Karen Koren

Stand-up comedian Esther Manito

Tonight we see Scots redhead Jay Lafferty as the very capable MC. Stand-ups are Amy Matthews, Gareth Waugh, Paul McDaniel and Esther Manito.

Esther is an Arab Essex girl who will challenge every preconception of what that means, she was winner of the Leicester Comedy Festival 2021.

As each evening comes to a close there’s music and tonight there will be an acoustic set by Buckwild, an R&B covers band.

The next Leith Social at the Pitt will be on the March 31 with BBC Scotland’s Scot Squad favourite, Chris Forbes as MC.

Stand ups include Jamie D’Souza, Kathleen Hughes, David McIver and Ria Lina. Ria Lina is the only Filipina stand-up comedian in the UK, she has a BSc in Experimental Pathology, an MSc in Forensic Science and a PhD in Virology, so it’s not only her comedy that’s highly intelligent. The Pitt opens on Leith Social nights at 6pm, so plenty of time for some street food from the various food vans.

Try the Peanut Butter Crunch Pheasant Burger - peanut butter, crispy buttermilk fried pheasant breast, red onion marmalade, grilled smoked bacon, maple mayo on a locally baked milk bun with fried kettle chips

Alternatively, there’s Highland steak grilled on the bbq on rosemary-salted fries with garlic and parsley gremolata or blue cheese sauce.

Delicious - and that’s just a taster, there’s loads more to choose from. Worth going for the food alone. The comedy starts at 7.30pm, so plenty of time to get some scran and a few beers.

The Pitt is renowned for being the home of award-winning street food, craft beer brewed in Leith and Edinburgh, wine, deserts, live music and acts. It’s totally worth a visit.