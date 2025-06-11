Come and join the fun of the week-long annual Leith Festival - Steve Cardownie

The funfair at Leith Links proved very popular with youngsters.

As a Leither “born and bred” I am delighted to devote some space to the forthcoming Leith Festival.

It kicks off this Saturday with The Gala Day and runs until Sunday 22. Their website states that “Leith Festival is all about the community of Leith. A local festival run by Leithers, for Leithers. Where visitors from ‘up the toon’ and further afield are welcome to join us for a week of entertainment, performance, festivities and fun. Whatever your interests Leith festival has something for you to enjoy.”

We are encouraged to join the fun of the Gala Day in Leith Links on Saturday with stalls from local traders, makers and charities, delicious food, fabulous music and a range of activities for people of all ages - and not forgetting the ever popular dog show. “Leith Links is the place to be to celebrate all things Leith.”

It’s website details the whole programme of events taking place throughout the week at www.leithfestival.com and which proudly proclaims that many of the events are free or low-cost, making it easy for everyone to take part. From the creative energy of youth performances to thought provoking art installations, there’s something here to surprise and inspire every day of the festival.

The weather forecast for Saturday is promising, with a predicted temperature of 19 degrees and with “Light showers changing to sunny intervals by early evening.” Not that a wee bit of rain would deter that hardy bunch of Leithers from enjoying themselves!

Leithers are delighted to host Edinburghers and others on our home soil. All the volunteers who make the festival possible should be highly commended. Their hard work and unstinting devotion should be understated!