Come on baby, don’t light your fire in the Scottish countryside - Vladimir McTavish

A wildfire on Ben Lomond

The only thing less predictable than the inhabitant of the White House is the current state of the weather in Scotland.

We are all familiar with the old cliche that this country can experience all four seasons in one day. Nevertheless, you don’t expect wildfires in Scotland at any time of year, especially not in April. Last week, we had not one but two, at either end of the country.

And then a couple of days ago, there was a third. A grass fire broke out in Glen Rosa on Arran, which is not only in the traditionally wet West of Scotland, but it’s also an island so it’s surrounded by water. Yet it still went on fire.

Admittedly we have had a very dry spring, but this does seem weird. Scientists have been left baffled, unsure if it is yet another example of climate change or the sign of an impending apocalypse.

Two families of campers from Yorkshire thought they were going to have a nice tranquil break in Dumfries and Galloway. But they awoke to find their tents surrounded by a raging inferno, and they were lucky to be evacuated. Ironically, the last time I camped in that part of the country, it was so wet and windy I was unable to light my Primus stove.

It’s enough of a freak event to have one wildfire in Scotland. But two in a week is virtually unheard of, particularly since the second happened North of Ullapool. Until a few years ago, nobody was aware there was anywhere north of Ullapool until the North Coast 500 opened up the eyes of the world to that beautiful wilderness.

Until NC500 was launched, camper van owners had no alternative but to take their litter home with them. Now, alongside some of the most spectacular scenery in Europe, they have a five- hundred mile stretch of roadside to dump their rubbish. I’m guessing last weekend some bright spark decided to burn theirs.

Anyway, it looks like we’re set for another warm sunny weekend, with temperatures in the North- East forecast to be in the low twenties. So get out on the beach in your shorts and shades, and enjoy the nice weather while it’s here. We all know it won’t last. After all, this is Scotland.