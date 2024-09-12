Comedy returns as Jay Lafferty shows us her Bahookie - Karen Koren

Jay Lafferty, BBC Scotland's Breaking the News star

Autumn is well on the way and the nights are already drawing in. The curtain has fallen on another wonderful Edinburgh Fringe and many may find themselves missing the vibrant energy that filled the city's streets and venues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, fear not, as the laughter and entertainment are far from over! Gilded Balloon is touring some incredible shows over the next couple of months, keeping the laughter rolling and the spirits high.

The Big Fab Comedy Show returns this month following rip-roaring shows in the spring, stopping off in Ayr, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following appearances on 'Live at the Apollo', 'As Yet Untitled', Comedy Central’s 'Roast Battle' and many more, the unstoppable Darren Harriot headlines the shows.

Joining him for five hilarious nights of comedy are 'Live At The Apollo' star Helen Bauer and two of the circuits brightest rising stars Stuart McPherson and Kate Hammer.

Compering the shows will be Chris Forbes, best known for appearances on 'Scot Squad' and as viral sensation 'the Other Murray Brother'. It really is the ultimate night out for comedy fans!

Additionally, fans of Jay Lafferty are in for a treat with her latest tour, Bahookie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regularly appearing on BBC’s Breaking the News, Jay combines comedy and pole dancing in this jam-packed hour tackling everything from ageing to internalised misogyny, celebrating the power of movement, body positivity and finding joy.

Bahookie is a tour-de-force celebration of what you can achieve when you're terrified of becoming irrelevant, where Jay Lafferty uses her signature warm wit and sharp observations to highlight the hilarity that comes from completely overestimating your own abilities.

The tour follows smash hit runs at the Gilded Balloon during Fringe 2023 and 2024 where the show received sell out audiences and five-star reviews.

Even though the Fringe is gone for another year, there is laughter aplenty to be found across the country. So, grab a ticket, gather your pals, and have a right good laugh.

After all, in a world that can often seem bleak, laughter is the best medic and remedy for the soul.

More information on https://bigfabcomedyshow.com and https://gildedballoon.co.uk/bahookie/