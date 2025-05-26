Committed to kinder, more caring politics

Q Manivannan is the Scottish Greens candidate in the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart by-election

Politics needs to change. That’s what people are telling us on the doorsteps in the Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart area.

Unfortunately, the local election results in England show that a desire for change can be exploited by right-wing parties – claiming to offer an alternative but really bringing more of the same with an increase in racism and bigotry. Voters who supported them in the hope of something different will be sorely disappointed to see the same old self-interest and incompetence we are used to from the far right.

Labour’s recent actions in Edinburgh City Chambers fuel that disappointment. The party of “change” last year has been left inventing yet another unnecessary paid position to offer to the Tories in exchange for votes. Over the last three years in Edinburgh, the Labour-led council has lurched from hapless to chaotic. For those of us committed to a kinder, more caring form of politics, it’s very dispiriting.

Of course, Labour hasn’t been alone. It is only in power in Edinburgh thanks to Tory and Lib Dem backing. Over the past two years the Tories have tried to block action on equality, consistently argued against money to tackle the climate and nature emergencies and fought against any positive change for the city. The Lib Dems contributed to the chaos by putting up a “local” candidate at an election just before Christmas who then promptly moved to Dubai, sparking another needless and costly by-election. Astonishing.

That is why people in Fountainbridge-Craiglockhart are telling us they want people in the council who bring fresh views – who have experience of being a renter facing increased bills, who are regulars on our public transport, who actively participate in our schools’ parent councils, and who want to make things better for our whole neighbourhood.

People want more action to protect our precious green spaces locally; our canal, Craiglockhart Hills and community gardens. They want safe routes to schools and action taken against dangerous drivers who put our older people at risk. They want affordable housing and cheaper energy bills.

Greens in the city chambers are already fighting hard to keep the council working towards these real improvements that the city is crying out for. We are working for change for the better.

